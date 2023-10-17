Fans Slam Millie Bobby Brown For Saying Stranger Things Is Holding Her Back!

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to spread her wings and fly away from Stranger Things — but fans of her AND the show ain’t happy about it!

During a new interview with Glamour on Monday, the actress — who shot to fame as Eleven in the Netflix series — gushed about how ready she is for the show to wrap up its final season, saying:

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.’”

She sounds SO OVER IT!

Related: Drake Calls Out ‘Weirdos’ For Criticizing His Friendship With Millie

The 19-year-old, who acknowledged the show has given her “the tools and the resources to be a better actor,” broke down exactly why she’s so done with the sci-fi project, elaborating:

“Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

On the one hand, it makes sense. The Enola Holmes star has been working on this show since she was 12 — she’s ready for something new! But this is the show that MADE her! And fans can’t ignore how ungrateful she sounds! And hey, we guess she waited until the last season was already written, and it was too late to face any repercussions, right? Seems pretty calculated — who knows how long she’s been dying to say this stuff!

Dragging Millie for her comments, critics took to X (Twitter) in droves, arguing:

“She has the right to feel that way. However, it’s stupid to put your employer on blast publicly for – checks notes – having to work.” “How about be grateful for the thing that gave you the life you enjoy today.” “Imagine being this ungrateful to the role that gave you fame and pays you millions” “Stranger Things is the only reason she’s famous lol” “hating on the thing that made her” “They all are so ready to move on FINALLY ” “Okay Miss Ungrateful “

LOLz!!

If you’re a die-hard fan of the series, it’s gotta be hard to hear the leading lady complaining about it. Plus, it’s thanks to this series that the Nineteen Steps author has a $14 million net worth, so she really shouldn’t be s**tting on it — at least not publicly anyway! That’s NEVER gonna go over well! We get why so many fans are frustrated!

Do YOU think she meant to be shady? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Netflix/Glamour/YouTube]