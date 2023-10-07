Drake Calls Out ‘Weirdos’ For Criticizing His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown In New Song Another Late Night!

Drake has something to say about all the criticism surrounding his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown!

As Perezcious readers know, the 36-year-old rapper raised some eyebrows in 2018 when the young actress revealed they became friends after he invited her to a concert. They had exchanged phone numbers and began to “talk all the time,” with Drake giving her “advice about boys.” He even would tell her how much he “misses her.” The problem, though, is that he was 31 years old, and she was 14 years old at the time. Yeah, talk about a big ick…

They’ve faced a ton of backlash for their friendship over the years. And it got to the point where Millie fired back at the criticism, writing on Instagram:

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I‘m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”

Drake, for his part, has remained relatively silent on the matter – except for a cringeworthy comment when the Stranger Things star turned 18 last year. But on his latest album For All the Dogs, he seems to be firing back at the hate he’s received for befriending Millie. He dropped the new track Another Late Night via the album on Friday, in which he raps:

“My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin’, ayy / Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’ / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s**t, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’, ayy.”

You can hear the song (below):

Jeez. His weird interactions with Millie when she was 14 years old would be considered grooming in every other circumstance, so you would think he would take this controversy more seriously than he has been in recent years. But what do you think about the song, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram, Good Morning Britain/YouTube]