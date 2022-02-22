Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies Days After Suffering Horrific Injuries In Accident

Sad news.

Zoe Sozo Bethel, a conservative pundit who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, passed away on Friday. She was 27 years old. Zoe’s family had shared the week before that she had experienced an undisclosed accident and “sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem” that left her in a coma.

On Monday, the family revealed the news of her passing on her Instagram page, writing:

“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries. Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.”

They continued:

“At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected. The family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe. For those who would like to show additional support, you may click on the link above. This support will help cover medical and burial arrangement costs for Zoe. Additional information about burial arrangements and other matters will be provided at a later date by the family.”

The family had previously set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical costs, funeral arrangements, and resources for Zoe’s daughter. (The page has so far raised $43k of their $500k goal as of this writing.) In an Instagram update earlier in the week explaining the model’s injuries, they disclosed that “the damage cannot be repaired” and “she may not have much time left.” The caption went on:

“We are praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like.

This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her.

We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of our family during this time.

Keep Zoe & the family in your prayers!”

The news of Zoe’s passing was mourned by fellow right-wing media personalities including Tomi Lahren, Gina Loudon, and Right Side Broadcasting Network editor-in-chief Grace Saldana, who wrote on Twitter:

“In loving memory of Zoe. Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace .”

In loving memory of Zoe. Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I'll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace .

We will be keeping Zoe and her family in our thoughts.

