Texas Mom Missing For Weeks Found Dead In Her Car Just A Few Miles From Home

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The mysterious tale of Chrissy Powell has come to a heartbreaking conclusion.

As we’ve been reporting, 39-year-old Christina Lee Powell was reported missing by her mother earlier this month after she vanished one morning. The mother of two had supposedly been on her way to work — a seven-mile drive from her home in San Antonio, Texas — but failed to show up there. Alarmed, her mother and children had been searching frantically for her ever since.

Now, this unsettling story has become a tragic one. On Monday, Fox News Digital first published a report citing a law enforcement source who indicated authorities have found Powell.

According to the outlet, the woman’s lifeless body was discovered in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday night at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center in the south Texas city. The San Antonio Police Department told the news org there were “no apparent signs of trauma” to Powell’s body. Forensic examiners are working now to determine a probable cause of death.

Powell had mysteriously vanished back on the morning of July 5 after rushing out of her house. At the time, she told her mother and children inside that she was late for work. The Ring doorbell camera on her front door captured the mother’s final known moments as she rushed out to her car. According to My San Antonio, she left behind her cell phone, medications, and even her Apple Watch when she rushed away. Her mother reported her missing the next day after she failed to arrive at the office.

From there, sadly, the trail went cold — until this past weekend.

Cops got their lead on Saturday evening when a security guard for the shopping center called police to report he’d spotted a woman’s body inside a car parked on the property. Per the news outlet, the guard told cops there was “a foul odor coming from” the car. The security guard further reported the vehicle had been “parked in the same location for about a week.” The shopping center where she was discovered is just a four-mile drive from her home in northwest San Antonio.

When cops arrived, they found Powell dead inside the car. The car was locked with the windows rolled up and undisturbed. She had suffered no apparent injuries that investigators could see. Her purse, which contained “information that confirmed her identity,” was also found inside.

On Monday morning, Powell’s mother Claudia Mobley confirmed her daughter’s passing with a social media post for concerned friends and acquaintances:

“My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers.”

So sad.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office now has Powell’s body and will perform an autopsy. Here is the latest on the investigation into her death:

Absolutely heartbreaking. We send our most heartfelt condolences to Powell’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

R.I.P.

[Image via KENS 5 News/YouTube/San Antonio Police Department]