Aubrey O’Day Feels ‘No Vindication’ After Video Of Diddy Horrifically Abusing Cassie Released -- Here’s The Sad Reason Why

Aubrey O’Day doesn’t feel any better after seeing Diddy’s true colors in that horrifying hotel footage.

As pretty much the whole world knows, shocking and brutal surveillance footage was released last month showing the Bad Boy Records founder mercilessly abusing Cassie. S**t had already hit the fan for Diddy before that, but his legal drama has only heated up since. But while the footage may have proven Cassie’s abuse claims to be true, Aubrey feels it’s never a win when there’s a victim involved.

On Saturday, the singer spoke to Page Six about the terrifying footage while at Guru Magazine’s #30Voices30Days cover launch in LA. She told the outlet:

“There’s no vindication for anyone to have. Sadly, if you’re a victim of anyone at any point in time in life, this will ring true to you: There’s no such thing as vindication. It never goes away. It’s never better. And even when people are exposed, it doesn’t take away the experience.”

So true… While justice can be served, trauma sadly lasts a lifetime.

She continued:

“I suppose [being vindicated] gives you more credibility. But if you believe in yourself, anyone else’s belief in you doesn’t really matter much anyway. So, no, I don’t feel that.”

And it sounds like the former Danity Kane singer has a feeling there will sadly be more to come:

“Did you watch the video that was released? How many more of those do you think there are? Do you think that was the first time that that happened or the first person?”

After the vile footage was released, Diddy attempted his version of an apology, but many social media users called B.S. Aubrey included! She said at the time:

“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did.”

She also called him out for keeping an older video up where he tried to discredit any accuser’s abuse claims:

“He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you see where Aubrey is coming from with her comments about vindication? Let us know down in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

