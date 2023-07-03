Mom Influencer Sentenced To 90 Days In Prison For Fake Story About Couple Kidnapping Her Kids!

The girl who cried wolf is now living to regret it!

Katie Sorensen, a California-based “momfluencer,” was sentenced to 90 days behind bars for lying about her children’s attempted kidnapping in 2020!

If you haven’t been following the story, back on December 7, 2020, Katie was at a Michaels craft store with her 1-year-old and 4-year-old children when she claimed a Latino couple attempted to snatch her little ones. She drove straight to the Petaluma Police Department to “report suspicious behavior exhibited by two adults (a man and woman) at a Michael’s craft store,” per the OG press release. The couple was later identified as Sadie and Eddie Martinez, who were in the store to buy Christmas decorations.

Several days after reporting the alleged kidnapping to the authorities, the content creator shared her story with around 57k followers on her Instagram account @motherhoodessentials_, which has now gone private. But her post included additional information she hadn’t told the cops, sparking an investigation into her claims.

She said in the video at the time:

“My children were the targets of an attempted kidnapping. I want to share that story with you in an effort as to what signs to look for and encourage parents to be more aware of their surroundings and what is going on around them.”

According to NBC News, the 30-year-old claimed the couple made comments about her kids before attempting to approach them in the store’s parking lot.

She also told KTVU that the man tried to reach into her stroller before she screamed for help. She noted:

“They didn’t look necessarily clean-cut.”

The IG video was viewed nearly 5 million times! It also led to her talking to a local news outlet, too.

But this so-called kidnapping, we’d later find out, wasn’t what it seemed. Police conducted a follow-up interview with Katie after her TV appearance (and during this time, she identified the couple), but her account contradicted the couple’s claims and security footage from the store proving there was no suspicious activity.

Clapping back at the allegations against her, Sadie told KTVU at the time:

“Do you really think it’s OK to go online and be racist and make stories about a family? It’s hard enough to be a Latin family in a white community.”

Oof. She also told The Argus-Courier, “It’s like we’re literally guilty of being Brown while shopping.” Ugh. So f**ked up.

This drama brings us to late last week, when Katie was finally sentenced after she was charged with two misdemeanor counts of making a false report of a crime in April 2021. One of those charges was dropped before her hearing earlier this year.

So, on Thursday, the Sonoma County District Attorney released a statement revealing she was sentenced to 90 days in prison for making a false report. Katie will be eligible for work release for 60 days of the sentence. She was also ordered to be placed on a 12-month “informal probation,” during which time she cannot have a “social media presence,” must “submit to warrantless search and seizure,” and will need to “complete a 4-hour implicit bias training,” among other requirements.

She began serving her time immediately after sentencing. The local District Attorney released a statement to the media after the sentencing was announced in the case:

“Ms. Sorensen has been held accountable for her crime and we believe the Judge handed down a fair sentence. Our hope is that this measure of accountability will help provide some closure to the couple that was falsely accused of having attempted to kidnap two young children.”

Agreed. They have been dragged through the mud over an elaborate lie.

Hopefully, this brings them a sense of justice with Sorensen now having to face the consequences of her actions.

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

