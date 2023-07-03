Influencer Jackie Miller James Is Awake From Coma After Suffering ‘Severe’ Brain Aneurysm While 9 Months Pregnant

More than one month after Jackie Miller James was hospitalized for a severe brain aneurysm, we’re getting an update on her condition.

You may recall back in May that the influencer suffered an aneurysm rupture, leaving her with severe brain bleeding — all while nine months pregnant.

Her sisters Natalie and Nicelle wrote in a GoFundMe at the time:

“Jackie was found immediately by her husband, Austin, and was rushed to the emergency room and into an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously.”

Related: Madonna’s Family ‘Preparing For The Worst’ Amid Hospitalization

They shared in the announcement that if the family had arrived at the hospital even just “a few minutes later,” that momma and baby girl would have likely both lost their lives. However, the infant was safely delivered and placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Sadly, Jackie remained in a medically-induced coma as she continued to receive treatment for her nearly-fatal condition. As for her little girl, Jackie’s sisters shared last month that she’s “healthy and home from the NICU.” That was a relief then — and there’s an even bigger relief to share now, too!

This weekend, the sisters were happy to announce that Jackie is making major progress — and has even woken up from her scary coma! In a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday, the concerned sisters wrote:

“We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working! Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country. The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day.”

They added that while their sister has been “making wonderful strides,” she still has “ an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her.”

We’re sure that even though Jackie may have a long journey to recovery, her family is overwhelmed with gratitude that she’s even still with them today.

The fam also shared an update on the little newborn, writing:

“Jackie & Austin’s baby girl is a constant source of light for the entire family and continues to grow into a happy, healthy, and animated little angel. Jackie has also recently been reunited with her baby, and spends a great deal of each day with her entire family while in the hospital.”

So scary, but what an incredible support system she has.

Related: Jamie Foxx Is ‘Still Not Himself’ Amid Recovery From Health Scare

The post concluded:

“As a family, we want to respect Jackie’s privacy during this very personal, intimate, and challenging time. Going forward, Jackie will be the one to share any further updates across her platforms (in her own unique way) if and when she is ready. Thanking each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued love. We are eternally grateful for this strong community that continues to support our girl.”

See the full post (below):

We’re so incredibly happy she’s pulling through!

What an unimaginably difficult time, but thanks to her family and medical providers, it sounds like her baby girl won’t have to grow up without a mother. We’ll be continuing to send love and light.

Share all your support in the comments down below.

[Images via Jackie Miller James/Instagram & Natalie Miller/GoFundMe]