Reese Witherspoon Talks Cutting 'Draining' People Out Of Her Life After Divorce!

Reese Witherspoon is entering the next stage of her life — and letting go of the relationships that no longer serve her.

While reflecting on this “new chapter” after her shocking divorce, the 47-year-old actress opened up on the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna about how she’s “really proud of the life decisions” she has made so far. This includes who she’s decided to cut out from her life — including ex-husband Jim Toth? She explained:

“I am really proud of the life decisions I have made, and that I made with kindness and grace. All you can do in this world is go through things. Everybody goes through ups and downs but it’s [about] how you deal with them. Do you deal with them with grace and kindness, or nastiness?”

Reese continued:

“I think there is only one way to be in life, be kind and throw love at things and always try to understand everybody’s point of view. So I also always think of everybody who I’m having a conversation with as like, ‘Who were they like when they were five years old?’ Is that that who I am talking to right now, the five-year-old you?”

Ever since her breakup, fans have turned to The Morning Show star for inspiration, as she often posts advice and uplifting messages on social media for her followers. So when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager commented on how Reese has become a surprise self-help expert like author Melanie Ribbons, Reese expressed:

“I love her so much. That means so much to me. I think people grew up watching me in movies and TV shows, and a lot of people call and ask for advice. So I started sharing a little bit on Instagram. I go to the person, ‘I am going to put this advice’ and maybe it’s good, maybe it’s not.”

One of the best pieces of advice she’s received and shared with the world? Well, it comes directly from her grandmother! Hoda noted that Reese’s grandma once said everyone needs to edit their relationships in order to figure out who is “a radiator or a drain.” And that is exactly what the Legally Blonde star appeared to do in her life this year! Reese said:

“She was very discerning. She didn’t spend time with people who dragged her down. We all know people who drain your energy, make you feel bad, cut you down all the time. You’ve got to cut these people. Your time is precious.. as moms, y’all know that. You have to save your energy for people who lift you up.”

Say it louder for everyone to hear, Reese! You can watch the entire interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube, WENN]