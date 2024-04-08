Kourtney Kardashian Pokes Fun At Kim's Infamous Lost Diamond Earring!

Kourtney Kardashian is going WAY back in time with this joke!

If you are a longtime fan of the KarJenner fam, you no doubt remember the iconic moment in season six of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kris Humphries threw Kim Kardashian into the ocean in Bora Bora during a family getaway. After being tossed into the sea, Kim came up for air and immediately started crying — because she lost her diamond earring! During the 2011 episode, she yelled through tears:

“My earring’s gone! My diamond earring came off in the ocean!”

Immediately sensing Kim’s overreaction to losing an earring (talk about First World Problems!), Kourt infamously replied in the ep. with this now-iconic deadpan line:

“Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

And now, 13 years later, they are revisiting it!!

The fam is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos, and the 44-year-old Poosh founder used the trip to call back to one of Kim’s least flattering moments. In a new Instagram post published on Sunday afternoon, Kourt shared pics of herself swimming in the ultra-clear water. In the caption, she quipped:

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone.”

LOLz!

Then, in the comments, momager Kris Jenner got a little frisky with her own follow-up callback, too:

Ha!! Like we said, it’s been 13 years since that moment graced our television screens, but Kourt and Kris are clearly making sure we’ll never forget it! Poor Kim. LOLz. Thoughts, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/KUWTK/YouTube]