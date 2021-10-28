Mother & Boyfriend Arrested In Death Of Boy Whose Corpse Was Left In Apartment For A Year

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son, whose body was left to rot in a Texas apartment for nearly a year.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Brian Coulter (above, left) has been charged with the murder of the child who was found dead on Sunday in a Houston apartment, where the boy’s three brothers had been living in the months since they were allegedly abandoned by their mother.

Meanwhile, the children’s mom, 35-year-old Gloria Williams (above, right), was charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence involving a human corpse.

Sheriff Gonzalez confirmed earlier reports that police discovered the skeletal remains at the apartment after receiving a call from the slain boy’s 15-year-old brother. He explained at a press conference:

“Our deputies received a phone call from a 15-year-old child who advised that his brother had been dead for a year and his body was in an apartment unit at 3535 Green Crest near Westpark Tollway.”

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences believe the boy had died around Thanksgiving 2020 and have determined that he suffered multiple blunt force injuries. Officials listed the primary cause of death as “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries.”

The sheriff’s office claims the two other surviving boys were 7 and 10 years old; Gonzalez said the boys appeared to be malnourished and showed signs of physical injury. Child Protective Services is assisting with caring for the three surviving boys, who were brought from the apartment to a local hospital to be assessed and treated for their injuries.

In a court hearing on Wednesday, the two younger brothers reportedly testified that Coulter kicked and punched their 8-year-old brother until he stopped moving and had black eyes. They also reportedly said their mother’s boyfriend then covered the boy’s body with a blanket.

Gonzalez once again described the incident as “the most disturbing scene” that many of his colleagues ever witnessed, saying at the presser:

“For many agency veterans, it was the most disturbing scene they’ve worked in their entire law enforcement career. It seemed too horrific to be real. It’s hard to even explain to you that feeling. Our investigators immediately began piecing together what happened and trying to unfold a seemingly senseless death of a child who was supposed to be loved and cared for. And trying to understand unspeakable living conditions for the dead child’s siblings who were left alone for months to fend for each other.”

Both the mother and her boyfriend were booked into the Harris County Jail without bond pending appearances before a magistrate. More charges are expected to be filed.

