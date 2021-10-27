Gabby Petito’s Father Says Brian Laundrie Notebook Won’t Bring Closure -- Wants Everyone To Focus On THIS Instead

Gabby Petito’s dad isn’t looking for closure from Brian Laundrie’s notebook.

When authorities discovered Brian’s partial remains in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park last week, they uncovered other items in the previously underwater area, including a backpack and notebook. Police later revealed what was written inside the notebook could be “salvageable,” leaving many to wonder what it may reveal.

But according to TMZ, Joseph Petito isn’t concerned about the notebook’s contents as he knows nothing will give him answers to his daughter’s death and her late fiancé’s alleged involvement. The 42-year-old father told the outlet his desire to learn what Laundrie wrote would be purely for selfish reasons since even if police found new information from the notebook, it still wouldn’t bring his daughter back or help him grieve her loss.

Related: Gabby Petito’s Grandmother Shares Sweet Note From 6-Year-Old Cousin For ‘Beautiful Memorial’

Joe also noted that whatever is on its pages won’t change anything for the person of interest’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, who he says lost a child during this investigation as well.

Instead of contemplating Laundrie’s belongings, the dad hopes to find meaning in his daughter’s death by bringing awareness to domestic violence issues plaguing the nation. Speaking with TMZ, he pointed out that over one in three women in the US has experienced domestic violence — something he says is “insane.”

As many of us have already speculated, the investigation into Gabby’s disappearance and later murder revealed that she most likely was a victim of domestic violence. Prior to her passing, the couple was stopped by police during their travels over a domestic violence situation, with bodycam footage capturing the 22-year-old blogger taking on the blame for an incident, despite eyewitnesses clearly indicating that she was the victim. Friends have also come forward, detailing the abusive and toxic relationship the two had since high school. So when coroners revealed that she died by “manual strangulation/throttling,” it ultimately solidified the belief for many domestic abuse survivors that she was one as well.

Related: Domestic Violence Survivors Hope Gabby Petito’s Death Serves As A Warning To Young Women

In light of everything, Joe is demanding more conversations with domestic violence victims about how the abuse is not their fault while asking for more resources to be made available for them. We still cannot help but think if the Moab police had recognized the domestic abuse signs and offered resources to Gabby, she could have still been here today.

Mr. Petito is hoping that Gabby’s case, which has already led to several bodies being uncovered during the search for her and Laundrie, will shine a light on other missing people who could still be saved.

If there is anything everyone learns from this case, it’s that there is a lot more that could be done to help those suffering from domestic violence. Reactions to what Joe had to say? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Fox 13 Tampa Bay/YouTube, Gabby Petito/Instagram, NewsNationNow/YouTube]