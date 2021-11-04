Mother Searching For Missing Son & His Friend Has Now ALSO Disappeared!

The search for two missing men has now expanded after one of their loved ones has now also gone missing while looking for them.

Glenda “Cookie” Parton was first reported missing back on October 26 after her car was found abandoned on the side of Highway 75 in the city of Tulsa.

In a bizarre twist of events, according to the local sheriff in Tulsa County, Parton had been out looking for her son, 59-year-old Dwayne Selby, and his friend, 76-year-old Jack Grimes, at the time of her disappearance.

Related: ‘Below Deck: Mediterranean’ Star Found Dead At Home By Wife Returning From Trip

Selby and Grimes were last seen and heard from four days prior to Parton’s disappearance, on October 22, according to the police. Per local news station KOKI, the men had plans to attend a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas at that time, but they apparently never made it to the event. After their families hadn’t heard from them for several days, they reported the duo missing.

Parton then went out on her own four days later to try to find Selby and Grimes, at which point she disappeared herself. Days later, both her car and Grimes’ car were found in separation locations around Tulsa.

The day before Parton’s car was found abandoned on the side of the highway, police discovered security camera video in which Parton could be seen walking into a business in the small town of Turley with another man. Investigators have confirmed that they were able to locate that man and interview him. Even so, they have not released his identity publicly, or explained what relationship he may have had with Parton.

Tragically, on Sunday, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Reglado released news that investigators had discovered human remains in a wooded area west of Turley. The law enforcement officer definitively confirmed that the remains were those of Grimes, whose manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation has ramped up as authorities continue to search for Selby — and now Parton, too.

Related: Influencer Nenobia Washington, ‘The Queen Of Brooklyn,’ Dead At 38

Sheriff Reglado said in a news conference (below):

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Jack Grimes. We currently are searching the area where Jack’s remains were found for additional victims.”

Based on Grimes’ discovery, the sheriff also confirmed that investigators had not ruled out foul play in Parton and Selby’s disappearances. For now, detectives continue to track down leads in the ongoing case, and Reglado has asked the public to divulge any information anyone may have regarding the whereabouts of this mother and son.

Here’s more from KJRH-TV in Tulsa regarding the ongoing missing persons-turned-homicide investigation:

What an unsettling story…

Our thoughts are with Grimes’ family and friends, and we sincerely hope that law enforcement officials in Tulsa can make progress on the whereabouts of Parton and Selby.

So sad.

[Image via KJRH-TV/YouTube]