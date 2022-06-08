Autopsy Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Mysterious Deaths Of Mother & 2 Kids Found In Car

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Officials have revealed the cause of death of the Florida mother and her 3-year-old twins who were found dead in a parked car back in March.

According to autopsy reports by medical examiners for Brevard County, Andrea Langhorst, 35, gave her children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, a fatal overdose before dying of apparent suicide.

The medical examiners ruled that Olivia and Adam’s official cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity, and their deaths have been ruled homicides. Langhorst, meanwhile, died from meth and cocaine intoxication and her death has been ruled a suicide, per the autopsy.

The news comes months after the family was found in a car that was parked in a Melbourne parking lot on March 20 just after 11:00 p.m. local time. Andrea’s father, Randy Langhorst, previously told People of the tragedy:

“It’s a really difficult time. We’re just playing the waiting game to get closure on it, to see what exactly happened.”

Randy went on to say that the family was holding out hope that the autopsy and toxicology results would give them “closure” into the trio’s sudden deaths, which were at that point still a mystery. He explained:

“I just know they were in the car in the heat of Florida for a few days. We didn’t have to identify the bodies, the police were able to do it with the photographs we gave them. I can’t imagine myself or my ex-wife having to do that… Before I speculate anything, I just want to wait until we hear all the authorities have to say about her cause of death, and then our family can be at peace a little more, knowing what happened.”

In the wake of their death, Randy started a GoFundMe to provide other family members with “grief support services.” The page, which raised over $1,700, read:

“This page is in honor of my daughter and grandchildren, Andrea Langhorst and her beloved twins, Adam and Olivia Dryer. For those inquiring about donations or a way to somehow help, any donations will go toward helping any of the family members that are in need of grief support services. This unexpected loss was a shocking tragedy and the family is broken, all suffering from trauma and still waiting for answers. On behalf of the families of Randy Langhorst, Sue Ryen and Bobby & Mary Lou Dryer, we thank you for your support.”

We hope this report gave loved ones the closure they needed. Of course, it’s still all so tragic.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via GoFundMe]