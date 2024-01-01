5 Movies To Look Forward To In 2024!

Get your popcorn ready and your schedules set because there’s a lot to look forward to this year!

We know what you’re thinking: it’s gonna be hard to top Barbenheimer! But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great new films to start getting excited for!

From new musical adaptations of classics to a chance to see some of your favorite stars take on new brooding roles, ch-ch-check out what’s to come!

Mean Girls

Grab your pink clothes and get to the theaters on January 12 for the movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical! Starring Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, and Christopher Briney, with appearances from creator Tina Fey, this one looks like a hit already!

Madame Web

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney star in this new badass, web-slinging Marvel film. After a NYC paramedic shows signs of clairvoyance, she must protect three young women from a mysterious villain who wants them dead. Plus, if you don’t have someone to spend Valentine’s Day with, take yourself out on a date to the theaters since this is released on February 14.

Dune 2

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on the big screen? Yes, please! The duo will star in the Dune sequel out on March 1 — and Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, among others, will be joining them for the sci-fi this time.

Wicked

Part one of this highly-anticipated flick directed by Jon M. Chu is expected in theaters for Thanksgiving. It’s the Wicked we know and love, just WAY bigger! Plus, we all know all the drama that happened behind the scenes. So now it’s time to see if Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s chemistry was ever visible on screen!

Inside Out 2

We suppose it’s the year of sequels and remakes, but this one shouldn’t be missed. After nearly 10 years, the wonderful minds of Disney Pixar are back with a new Inside Out movie out on June 14! And this time, they’ll be tackling the dreaded topic of… puberty! Ah! LOLz!

See? Aren’t you already excited?! What movie is highest on your must-watch list? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/YouTube]