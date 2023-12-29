Ariana Grande Accused Of 'Gaslighting' Fans After Post About Ethan Slater Affair ‘Assumptions’!

Fans have a lot of thoughts on Ariana Grande’s new reflective post about her “challenging” 2023!

In case you haven’t seen it, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories on Friday to look back on her year — which included her divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage and the affair rumors with her Wicked co-star-turned-boyfriend Ethan Slater. And for the first time, she appeared to have addressed the cheating scandal… by calling out how she felt “deeply misunderstood” by everyone. She said at one point in her lengthy statement:

“i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other.”

Yeah… It sounds like Ariana is denying the rumors about what has been going on in her life. And fans are not here for it! Why? Although Ariana may say people made the wrong “assumptions” about her life, there was way too much evidence suggesting she and Ethan were having an affair! His estranged wife Lilly Jay even gave a very telling statement about how Ariana is “not a girl’s girl,” and her “family is just collateral damage” to the controversial couple’s actions. If you ask us, that screams the 31-year-old actor left her to continue dating Ariana!

But the 7 Rings artist appears to be hinting nothing scandalous happened with her current relationship. Fans aren’t buying what Ariana has to say, though. She has since been slammed for “gaslighting” everyone. See some of the reactions from PopCrave‘s Threads post about her statement (below):

“I feel like she’s sophisticatingly gaslighting me” “Not her gaslighting the rest of us.” “sis the writing is on the wall” “A lot of words for: I regret nothing.” “she does this all the time tbh, ppl call her out for ethan & instead of addressing anything she will gaslight the audience by saying they have assumptions about her blah blah, then come out with an album and her talent will make everyone forget the home that was wrecked by the both of them lmao” “read: ‘I will not be taking accountability for my actions, or acknowledging the emotional damage I cause for other women. good day’”

Ouch!!!

Ariana probably should have seen these reactions coming! What did YOU think about her statement, Perezcious readers? Do you also feel she was gaslighting fans? Sound OFF (below)…

