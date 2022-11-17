My Kids Take Over The Grammy Museum! Music's Sacred House Is Our Playground! | Perez Hilton And Family

Another new experience for us! Love exposing the kids to as much as possible! It takes intention and thought and we always bring the fun! We’d never been to the Grammy Museum before and we have a blast for our first time there! If you’ve never been, watch to see what the Recording Academy has to offer! The interactive elements were what the little ones enjoyed most! Check out our vlog!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Check out our CBD too! Info at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!