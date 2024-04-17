Mysterious Taylor Swift Mural Appears In Chicago -- Leading Fans To Find THIS...

The Tortured Poets Department is on the way — and Swifties are finding more and more eggs from their queen bee!

Taylor Swift has been gearing up to release her upcoming eleventh studio album with some fun puzzles and Easter eggs for her fans, as always! It started off with the 34-year-old bringing back her age-old tradition of capitalizing certain letters in her song lyrics to spell out code words, except this time she used Apple Music instead of her CD booklets. Then she announced a pop-up in El Lay her fans could visit to search for some more hints about the album — and boy have they found some!

Another big hint comes to Swifties in Chicago in the form of a mural painted on the side of a building. Fans were quick to scan the QR code and reveal it led to her YouTube page, linking them to a short video with the number 13 and the phrase “Error 321” written on the screen. Ch-ch-check out the mural AND the video it leads to (below):

????️‍♀️ | A QR code has been spotted in Chicago leading to a message on YouTube shorts with “Error 321” — This is the same error message that appeared on Taylor Swift’s website before she announced #TSTTPD at the GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/7JJuu2FlGG — Taylor Swift News ???? (@TSwiftNZ) April 15, 2024

And that takes you to…

The video has yet to be decoded, but what we do know is an anagram of “red herring” alongside the “Error 321” was found on Taylor’s website right before she announced her upcoming release at the Grammys. So it’s got some significance to TTPD, it’s safe to assume! What exactly is the error code, though? It’s a common error that comes up when there’s communication troubles between telephone lines, fax machines, and other similar tech.

So… an error of communication in her relationship maybe?? There’s been lots of Joe Alwyn theories as of late!

What do U think Error 321 means, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your best guesses (below).

