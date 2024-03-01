What REALLY Happened Between Taylor Swift & Kelsea Ballerini??

So did Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini really have some secret spat? If so, it may even have been a secret from Kelsea herself! LOLz!

We told readers last week about a source having told DeuxMoi the pop stars’ Grammys pics were surprising since they had a “super brief” bit of friction. However, no one gave any hints as to what their alleged fight was about. Well, if anything did happen, Kelsea isn’t about to elaborate! She commented on our Instagram post, saying:

“wait, we did? the internet is weird”

LOLz! We kind of figured that was the end of it. Either they did or they didn’t, right? But they’re clearly all good now, so it’s not like either one of them will talk about it if anything did happen.

Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/SsDteUlQ7D — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024

Well, Deux was just as confounded as we were! She went back to her source for specifics, and she says the insider went into “great detail” about Tay Tay — stuff the gossip collector did not want to repeat lest the Swifties come at her again. But she did say

“The thing with Kelsea Ballerini is, it’s complicated. No one knows if there was any one thing or incident or anything that KB actually did. It’s just that Taylor likes people to be super reverent and deferential to her.”

Dang, she doesn’t think Swifties would be mad at just that?? LOLz!

In any case, she goes on to say her source is basically saying Kelsea unknowingly broke etiquette when dealing with Queen Bee Taylor. Huh.

We have to say, that does not match with most of what we’ve heard about Tay. Most everyone says she’s super down to earth and nice in person. We mean, we’ve seen her vicious side come out a few times, but it’s been warranted — we’re talking feuds with Kanye West and that sleazy DJ who grabbed her butt! They’re making her sound like a real Regina George behind the scenes!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Y’all buying that take on Tay?

