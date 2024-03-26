Taylor Swift Question Causes Jack Antonoff To Immediately KILL Interview!

Taylor Swift has a great friend and secret-keeper in Jack Antonoff!

During a recent interview with the Dutch news source NRC, the 39-year-old music producer made it very clear this album is Tay Tay’s to introduce to the world — and he’s not going to be dropping any hints!

The profile was ostensibly about him and his music. Eventually the interviewer did turn the subject to Tay — no surprise considering Jack is one of her best buds and has worked on tons of hits with her. But when the journalist asked about his involvement with her upcoming record The Tortured Poets Department, he shut it down! Their final quote from him?

“You know I don’t talk about that. If you’re looking for clickbait, you’ve come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation.”

And he fully meant business, because as soon as he said this, he hung up the call! OMG!

Related: Taylor & Travis Kelce’s Bahamas Trip — Deets On Their $18k Per Night Stay!

The Bleachers singer didn’t even give the interviewer a chance to respond, as he clearly wasn’t having it! And apparently he was right about what the outlet was looking for. Their headline now reads, translated from the Dutch:

Producer Jack Antonoff: ‘If you are looking for clickbait over Taylor’s new album you’ve come to the wrong place’

They used it as a selling point! Yeah, something tells us they might have been lokoing for clickbait.

Why can’t Jack speak on that yet? Well, as of right now, we don’t really know what kind of involvement he had on TTPD, and he’s not about to give deets before Tay can. According to the Los Angeles Times last month he at least did something on the album. They reported he “completed” some work for the record but was “mum” about any other details. Like we said, it’s her album, it’s for her to decide what to say and when!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]