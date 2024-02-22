Secret Fight? Taylor Swift & Kelsea Ballerini 'Briefly' Had Beef?!

Hold on a second — were these two pop stars feuding and we never realized?!?!

Taylor Swift has been linked to a few feuds in her time — most recently with Olivia Rodrigo, which she seemingly just put to rest and then again with Kanye West. That one will never go away. But according to the new Deux U podcast, there’s one star she’s been secretly beefing with, and it went over everyone’s heads!

On Thursday’s episode of the celeb gossip podcast, DeuxMoi revealed that a source told her it was HUGE news to see Taylor and Kelsea Ballerini posing for a pic together at this month’s Grammys. Why? Because they’d been fighting! Without getting into too many details, the confidant confirmed the A-listers had been privately battling it out BTS, saying:

“Briefly, yes. It was super brief, but Kelsea apologized immediately and all was forgiven.”

Well, s**t. What happened??

Kelsea has been known to be a Swiftie for YEARS! They publicly first connected on socials in 2015 when the Love Story vocalist praised the country star’s EP at the time. That’s when Chase Stokes‘ girlfriend freaked out and posted a snap of when they met at a meet and greet years before. Since then, they’ve stayed in touch and often get together at award shows and parties, like this year’s Grammys when they were seen singing along to Miley Cyrus‘ Flowers together. Look (below):

Everything seemed so normal! And fans were freaking out over the meet-up, wondering if it could lead to a future collaboration. If only they knew how monumental that hang really was…

So far, there’s no word on what may have happened between them, but the source believed this latest sighting proved definitively they “have made up.” However, the podcast host also suggested the duo could’ve posed for pictures for better optics — like how TayTay sang along to Olivia’s performance amid rift rumors. Hmm…

What do YOU think went down? Why was the Penthouse singer the one who had to apologize, Perezcious readers?? Share your best guesses (below)!

