'You'll See Mommy Soon': Hotel Guest Saw QAnon Dad With His Children Just Before Alleged Murders

One of the big looming questions in the case of the so-called QAnon Dad is how no one realized something was wrong. How could someone get to such a point of conspiracy theory indoctrination that it led them to kill their children… and no one noticed??

That’s apparently what happened with Matthew Taylor Coleman. If you haven’t followed the case, the California surf instructor was radicalized by QAnon, the conspiracy theory movement that pushes the belief that — among other things — the Democratic Party is a front for a cabal of cannibalistic child molesters and that Donald Trump is secretly waging war with them. Authorities say Coleman took his own children — 2-year-old Kaleo and 10-month-old Roxy — from the family home while they’d been packing for a trip and drove them instead to a hotel in Mexico. There it is believed he murdered them with a speargun.

After being apprehended crossing the border back into the US, he allegedly told agents he’d had visions his wife “possessed serpent DNA” that may have allowed her to shapeshift. Per the affidavit he believed she’d passed this on to the children, who had “corrupted DNA that will spread if something is not done about it.” Hence, he slaughtered them in order to stop them from becoming monsters.

We’ve learned his wife Abby was also into conspiracy theories — which goes a long way to explaining how she didn’t see how far beyond the pale Matthew had gone. But how about everyone else?

Well, we now have the word of a witness who saw Coleman with his kids just before he allegedly killed them violently. The Mexican hotel he stayed at was the City Express Hotel in the city of Rosarito. Malena Rivas was a guest there at the same time — and says she remembers seeing the family. She told People this week:

“They stood out to me because they were really good looking, and I wondered where the mom was. I just assumed that she was already down at the pool or something.”

Obviously we know she was over 200 miles away, back home in California.

Here’s the big shocker: Rivas says she didn’t find anything about Coleman’s behavior out of the ordinary!

“He was talking to them, smiling, and it was normal to me. He said ‘You’ll see mommy soon’ or something like that, which is why I thought she was there with them, either at the pool or up in their room.”

Oh no. In this context, “You’ll see mommy soon” is far, far more ominous. Did he plan on returning home and killing the last family member carrying the serpent DNA?? A friend recently claimed Abby now believes just that. Chilling.

Rivas now regrets never doing anything to stop what happened. She lamented:

“I keep wondering if there was some clue I missed that should have been fishy to me. I wish I had gone up and said hello, just to figure out what was going on and maybe to help. But I just didn’t know that anything was wrong. I just didn’t know.”

Apparently no one did.

Please, if you know anyone getting into these conspiracy theories, say something before it’s too late. We dread this won’t be the last time something like this happens…

