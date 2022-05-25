Listen To This: Better Than That!

We’ve known of Nasty Cherry for a while, but this is the first song of theirs that really grabbed our attention and sustained it!

The girl group was put together by Charli XCX and Her Body sees them going in a more pop direction. Still left-of-center, but this sound is more open.

Can some big TikTokers make videos with this song?

These ladies could use the push!!!

Or just stream it!!!

Check it out above!

