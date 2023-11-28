Natalie Portman Chillingly Credits ‘Luck’ To Not Being ‘Harmed’ As A Child Actor

Natalie Portman is opening up about her early days in the industry.

Last week, the Thor: Love and Thunder star stopped by Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, where she expressed her gratitude for having “overprotective parents” as a child actor in what can sadly be a very predatory industry. She explained:

“I would not encourage young people to go into this. I don’t mean ever; I mean as children. I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed, also combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents.”

What a sad concept — to be lucky to have not been “harmed” as a child star. Absolutely chilling. The May December star, who clearly thanks her parents, reflected on how she views their protection now, compared to how she did as a young star when she first entered the scene at 13 years old in 1994’s controversial Léon the Professional, which sees her falling in love with a much-older hitman:

“You don’t like it when you’re a kid, and you’re grateful for it when you’re an adult.”

She added that she’s heard “too many bad stories” to think kids should be in the industry, and it sounds like there’s no way she’d let her own! She explained:

“I know all the conversations that we’ve been having these past few years. It’s made people more aware and careful. But ultimately, I don’t believe that kids should work. I think kids should play and go to school.”

The 42-year-old shares son, Aleph, 12, and daughter, Amalia, 6, with estranged husband Benjamin Millepied.

We don’t blame her for being a protective momma. It’s what saved her as a kid, so why wouldn’t she do the same for her own brood?

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

