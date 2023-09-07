Natalie Portman 'Skeptical' As Cheating Benjamin Millepied Angles For Reconciliation: SOURCE

Natalie Portman still might give her allegedly cheating hubby Benjamin Millepied a second chance?! STILL?? Wow…

The Where The Heart Is actress and her dancer hubby were spotted at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final together a couple weeks back. It had everyone wondering if she’d actually taken him back! But according to a source for US Weekly on Wednesday, are NOT back together — at least not yet:

“Natalie and Benjamin are not back together, but they’re spending time together coparenting.”

Makes sense. They were there with their son Aleph. Maybe they had already planned to take him and didn’t want to let him down? In any case it’s great to see parents being there for their kids, even if it is awkward. But will it lead to more?

Related: Kyle Richards FINALLY Responds To Morgan Wade Affair Rumors!

As we’ve been reporting, Natalie reportedly tried to make things work with Ben after discovering he’d cheated with a 25-year-old — but she just couldn’t. She’s already been seen out without her wedding ring, so we kind of figured it was over for good.

Apparently mending their relationship isn’t impossible, but it’s definitely going to be an uphill battle convincing the Annihilation star:

“Ben is still wanting a reconciliation, but Natalie is still skeptical. While she hasn’t ruled it out, it’s not something she wants at the moment.”

A previous source told the outlet Natalie was willing to test the waters to see if she could “rebuild her trust” with the French choreographer:

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him. [She was] humiliated [by the rumors, but she’s] willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust.”

The main reason she wants to try and patch things up, according to this insider, is because she doesn’t want her kids to “grow up in a broken home”. So sad.

But that desire may not be enough. And in the end it’s always better for kids to grow up in happy and healthy households — however those come, married or divorced.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Colburn School/GQ/YouTube]