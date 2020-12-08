How Ryan Dorsey & Naya Rivera's Families Are Honoring Her Memory For Her Son This Christmas

It’s always hard to celebrate the holidays after losing a loved one, but it seems like Ryan Dorsey is determined to give his son Josey happy holiday memories.

This has been an undeniably difficult year for the father-son duo after the loss of Naya Rivera. Luckily, they have a great support system, including Naya’s sister Nickayla, who a source for Entertainment Tonight confirmed is still living with the pair and helping to raise her nephew. According to the ET insider, the Dorseys and Riveras are coming together to make sure Josey’s first Christmas without his mother is filled with love and joy.

The source shared:

“Josey loves Christmas, so they’re really going to go all out this year to make it special.”

According to the source, the actor always spent Christmas with his son even after he separated from the Glee star. The two have “a lot of traditions,” including “[dressing] up in matching pajamas and silly Christmas outfits and [watching] Christmas movies,” per the ET insider.

They added:

“To be honest, it’s going to be really hard for everyone in her family this year, so it’ll be nice to have Josey to focus on.”

Naya’s friends are also chipping in to honor her memory for a holiday that was reportedly very special to her. The source said:

“Giving back this time of year was something that was very important to Naya and something she wanted to instill in Josey, so the Snixxmas fundraiser her Glee family is throwing is really special.”

Last week, members of the Glee cast including Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris and more launched a GoFundMe for the nonprofit Alexandria House, which they described as a cause close to Naya’s heart.

The GoFundMe page read:

“If you were lucky enough to know Naya, you know she threw some epic parties. The best of them all was her annual Christmas party, which she dubbed Snixxmas. Snixxmas was like Naya herself… sparkling, fabulous and one hell of a good time! But it wasn’t only glitz, glamour and gay apparel. Every holiday season, Naya found ways to give back. … Now more than ever it’s important that we keep the Snixxmas Spirit alive. We won’t be able to throw a big, fabulous party this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t give back. We will be making a donation in Naya’s name to Alexandria House. And we have started this GoFundme so that you can contribute too. Let’s make charity a cornerstone of the Snixxmas Legacy.”

The fundraiser surpassed its $50k goal in one day, and has currently raised more than $80k of its new $100k goal. As a bonus, some pals shared their favorite memories of Naya’s epic holiday bashes (below):

What a wonderful way to celebrate Naya’s legacy. We hope all her loved ones have a beautiful holiday, especially Josey.

