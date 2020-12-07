Ryan Dorsey Shares ADORABLE Photo Of Son Josey Helping With Holiday Decorations!

These two are so cute together!

Ryan Dorsey and his beloved 5-year-old son, Josey Hollis, got in some great father-son time over the weekend! And it all had to do with getting in the holiday spirit — truly, the best time of the year for kids!

Dorsey, who shares the cute kiddo with his late ex, Naya Rivera, first posted an Instagram Stories video showing the pair picking up their Christmas tree over the weekend. Then, in a post, the 37-year-old dad proudly shared a shot of Josey helping him put the star on the very top of the tree. That’s the most important job, ya know!

“Hope you get nothing but happiness,” Dorsey wrote in the caption, while also giving his thanks that 2020 is almost over. We feel BOTH of those sentiments, man. Seriously…

Ch-ch-check out the heart-melting holiday pic (below):

And screenshots from Josey’s earlier help procuring the tree itself:

Awww! So freakin’ cute!

Of course, it’s been a terrible year for these two — way more than the regular 2020 bull s**t we’ve all dealt with — but it’s heartwarming to seem them come together and make the most of the season.

Those are sweet memories Josey will have for the rest of his life, and we love it.

