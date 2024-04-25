'80s Music Legend SLAMS Taylor Swift -- Calls ALL Her Music 'Disappointing'!

Yeesh! Critics aren’t the only ones not loving Taylor Swift‘s new album — a music icon is now bashing ALL of her music, too!

Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys completely slammed the pop star’s entire music catalog in a live-streamed interview with the Guardian on Monday. Specifically, he compared the 34-year-old Grammy winner to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, arguing:

“Taylor Swift sort of fascinates me as a phenomenon because she’s so popular, and I sort of quite like the whole thing, but then when I listen to the records … for a phenomenon as big [as she is], where are the famous songs? What’s Taylor Swift’s Billie Jean?”

Where’s ”the famous songs?” Has he not listened to the radio in the past decade?? Taylor’s constantly playing! Blank Space! We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together! I Knew You Were Trouble! Seriously??

Sticking up for the musician — and perhaps trying to avoid the wrath of her dedicated fan base — music critic Alexis Petridis pointed out Taylor’s hit song Shake It Off as one example, but Neil clapped back:

“I listened to that the other day, and it’s not Billie Jean.”

Yeesh! Such a hater! We get it, Billie Jean is an all-time banger, but… You can’t compare every artist to Thriller ffs! That’s considered by many to be the #1 greatest pop album of all time, and if you’re one of those — as Neil seems to be — it’s hardly a fair comparison! You could say that about anyone! You could say that about The Rolling Stones! Or, you know, the Pet Shop Boys! LOLz!

And Taylor obviously DOES have all-timers in her catalog. But she grew to the status she has now by putting out album after album, consistently touching the hearts of established fans and bringing in new ones. And not, you know, letting the house of cards implode with a horrific scandal! Just saying…

Probably sensing the Swifties were going to be coming for him, Neil didn’t have all bad things to say about the Anti-Hero artist’s music. In fact, the 69-year-old agreed she has “a great voice” and strong songwriting abilities — but that just doesn’t cut it for him. He noted:

“I like the fact that it brings all these people together, even multigenerational, but I think the one disappointing thing is the music — not the lyrics, the music.”

Hmm…

He’s not the only one with this POV! Several critics who wrote bad reviews of the new double album, The Tortured Poets Department, slammed the tunes for being too bland and similar to past hits. Many called out that Jack Antonoff sound in particular. So, kinda similar to his hot take, if only for the most recent record! But for Neil to say that NONE of Taylor’s music is good?!? That’s a bold AF stance!

And he didn’t stop there! He also complained about how the All Too Well vocalist writes about her love life, adding:

“To have a successful pop career now you have to have a series of relationships which are amazing and then break up tragically. I wonder what the other half of the relationship feels about this.”

This again? Everybody loves to hate on Tay for this when SO many artists draw inspo from their personal lives! We mean, we’ve never exactly heard Billie Jean’s side, have we? Sigh.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Agree or disagree with this guy? Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]