Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Taking Their Families On European Vacation Together!

The Swifts and the Kelces are headed across the pond! Together!

Ahead of her MEGA European leg of The Eras Tour Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce are planning on taking the fam for a European vacation! Sorry, make that the fams, plural! For three months Tay Tay will be gone performing shows at the likes of Paris, Milan, London, Dublin, Stockholm, and many many more — so what a perfect time to bring her loved ones along for the journey, right?

An insider told The US Sun both their fams — including Tay’s parents Andrea and Scott Swift and Trav’s mom Donna, pop Ed, and big bro Jason Kelce — will embark on a European tour starting with her shows in France and stay with her until May 30. The plan is to spend four nights in Paris for the 34-year-old’s concerts, then zip off to Tuscany for some classic tourist action, and finally landing in Sweden for the Stockholm dates of The Eras Tour. Fun!

They’re then planning to hit Portugal and Spain before the parents and Jason return home to the US. The insider hasn’t said whether Kylie Kelce and the kids are coming along. But they made clear Travis will be sticking with Tay — and attending her UK and Lyon dates. The insider told the outlet:

“They have been talking about it for a while now and they all are so excited for this Euro trip. After an intense season for Travis and time away from Taylor, he wants to enjoy life the most he can before going back to practice for the beginning of next season.”

All the parents are ready to “show some love” to Taylor, too, as she takes on Europe — and spend time with each other, too:

“It’s a great time and opportunity to get to know each other’s families more. They are all very excited about this, and to be there all together, as one family is perfect. Everyone is looking forward to that trip.”

AH-Mazing! It speaks volumes for how close Taylor and Travis are becoming, too, if they’ve got their families in on the mix! It sure does feel like the type of getting-to-know-you trip a couple might force their families into before becoming one family. Know what we mean??

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think this is a sign these two are taking the next step??

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/Danny Mahoney/The Wynn Las Vegas/MEGA/Michael Carpenter/WENN.com]