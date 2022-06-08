Model Pasha Bleasdell, Star Of Nelly’s Hot In Herre Music Video, Dead At 38

Pasha Bleasdell, the model best known for starring in the music video for Nelly’s Hot in Herre, has passed away from natural causes at the absolutely unfair age of just 38 years old.

Her friend and music video director, Director X, revealed the shocking news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, revealing she had died “from a brain tumor June 4, 2022 11:59 p.m.” Awful. Alongside a compilation video of her work, including from her appearance in the 47-year-old rapper’s 2002 clip, X wrote:

“We lost a friend yesterday. If you made videos in 2000’s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones’ ‘Where I Want To Be’ [and] from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on.”

Pasha appeared in other notable music videos throughout her career, such as Sean Paul’s Gimme the Light and 50 Cent’s P.I.M.P.

Director X continued:

“I’ve put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out. She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life. You never know when the last time you speak to some one will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 – June 4th 2022.”

So sad…

Fans and others celebs took to the comments section to offer their condolences following the tragic news. Busta Rhymes expressed:

“This is terrible!!! Rest Easy Queen Pasha”

We are keeping her loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time. R.I.P. Pasha…

