NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Is ‘Transitioning To The Other Side’ Amid Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes shared a health update about her husband, and it, unfortunately, wasn’t good news…

In a video posted on social media Sunday, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed to patrons at her lounge, The Linnethia, in Atlanta that Gregg Leakes could possibly be losing his battle with cancer:

“My husband is transitioning to the other side.”

In case you didn’t know, the New York native had been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018 and was in remission for two years. However, in June, NeNe told followers that her partner was undergoing surgery to address his cancer’s return, and he remained in the hospital for six weeks. She confessed at the time:

“If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different. … This is the first time I’m saying something about it. I’d love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. And pray for me too.”

The unfortunate update at the club came after a customer called the reality star “rude” for not acknowledging their birthday. Leakes immediately grabbed the mic at the venue and wished the fan a happy birthday before sharing the news about Gregg’s situation. She said:

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, ‘Happy birthday.’ OK? So please, give us some respect. Please, give us some love, OK?”

You truly never know what someone else is going through behind the scenes. You can take a look at the video (below):

Nene says Gregg is “transitioning to the other side.” ????#RHOA

(Teachertales on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/IhMzPbRlRy — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) August 29, 2021

After the video appeared on the internet, NeNe shared a post on Instagram seemingly hinting at her hubby’s condition. The post included an image of the word “Broken” along with a broken heart emoji and prayer hands emoji. She didn’t include a caption or any other details, but fans and friends still offered their condolences to the Glee veteran. La La Anthony sent heart and prayer hands emojis, while Nicki Minaj sent a single heart. One person commented:

“I’m praying for your peace of mind and strength”

Another expressed:

“Really praying for you & your fam!! God gives his strongest battles to the strongest people!! I love you.”

We are sending all the love to NeNe and Gregg.

