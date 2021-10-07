Man Allegedly Killed Pharmacist Brother For ‘Killing People’ With COVID Vaccine

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A man suffering from a nasty case of COVID conspiracy theorism was arrested last week after an alleged killing spree that included the deaths of three people — including his own brother.

According to docs filed Wednesday in a Howard County, Maryland, court, Jeffrey Burnham (above) was accused of killing his brother and sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home last week because his brother, a pharmacist, administered COVID-19 vaccines.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the 46-year-old told his mother, Evelyn Burnham, that he had to confront his older brother, Brian Robineete, because he believed Brian was poisoning people by administering the COVID-19 vaccine, telling his mother, “Brian knows something.”

Police said Burnham’s rampage began when he stabbed 83-year-old Cumberland resident Rebecca Reynolds to death inside her home on September 29. He then allegedly took her car and fled to Ellicott City, where he killed Robinette, 58, and his wife Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, a day later. He faces first and second-degree murder charges in the couples’ deaths; per charging docs filed against the suspect related to the murders, Burnham told another unnamed person that his brother was “killing people with the COVID shot.”

Burnham’s mother previously expressed concerns about her younger son’s mental health. Charging docs revealed she called Cumberland police twice last week because of her son’s “mental stability” after he made remarks about the FBI “being after” them both.

During one call, she reportedly told officers her son lived with her and kept a security system in his bedroom at their home. In a second call on September 30, Evelyn expressed concerns over her son’s comments about “Becky’s car,” referring to Reynolds, who was a friend of his mother’s since childhood.

The Robinettes were found fatally shot in an upstairs bedroom in their home. Police recovered a gun from the home, found Reynolds’ vehicle parked less than half a mile from the home, and discovered the Robinettes’ 2007 red Corvette was missing.

On September 30, an unidentified “tipster” called Maryland State Police, alerting them that Burnham returned to Cumberland shortly before 5 p.m. that day, driving his brother’s Corvette. Burnham reportedly asked the person for gas and told them “he would see him on TV,” the charging document said.

The charging doc said that Burnham voiced concerns to this person about his brother administering the COVID-19 vaccine, which Burnham said was “killing people.”

He was arrested on October 1 at The Billy Motel & Bar in West Virginia after flagging down a firefighter, and telling him he “had been forced to kill three people.” He was extradited back to Maryland on Tuesday, and remains held without bond in Allegany County.

Obviously, this man was mentally unwell, but he’s far from the only person who thinks that COVID vaccines aren’t safe and effective — which, of course, is a completely baseless, widely debunked theory. It’s also a theory some have been pushing for political reasons, despite the deadly consequences. As more and more either succumb to the virus or are pushed over the edge by dangerous rhetoric, will those who know better, many of whom are vaccinated themselves, ever experience a crisis of conscience? Do they even have a conscience?? Sigh…

Our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones.

