Netflix Drops Creepy New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser -- Watch HERE!

Netflix gave fans another sneak peek into season 4 of Stranger Things!

During the TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, the streaming service dropped a teaser for the long-awaited season of the popular series, which is set to premiere in 2022. In the new video, a family of four drives up in a vintage car to a seemingly perfect home known as the Creel House. However, things soon take a strange turn as the family eats dinner while the lights start mysteriously flickering and the children suddenly appear dead on the floor.

Woah…

Related: Kristen Steward Channels Princess Diana In First Teaser For Spencer!

Then, enters the Stranger Things cast, who are (of course) looking for clues at the now-abandoned home several years later. Dustin Henderson, played by Gaten Matarazzo, tells his friends while in the house:

“The world is full of obvious things, which nobody by any chance ever observes.”

And after an awkward pause, he adds:

“Sherlock Holmes.”

But that’s not all! The clip finishes with a close-up of a grandfather clock chiming at the stroke of midnight, with the glass breaking. Creepy! Ch-ch-check out the new teasers (below):

It sure seems like this season will be keeping us all on our toes! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]