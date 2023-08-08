Young NYC Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Patients, & FILMING IT

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A young doctor in New York City has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women — allegedly including at least one patient of his — and then filming as he violated them while they were unconscious.

Zhi Alan Cheng is a gastroenterologist at New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens. On Monday, he was arraigned and indicted on those charges, which in sum include three counts of rape, four counts of assault, seven counts of sexual abuse, and ten counts of predatory sexual assault.

Cheng, who is 33 years old, had been under investigation by authorities since December of last year. That month, his girlfriend came forward to report that he allegedly knocked her unconscious in their Queens apartment using a surgical mask “stuffed with cotton balls soaked in an unknown liquid,” per the New York Post.

She told authorities that she didn’t remember anything past that point. However, when she woke up, she allegedly discovered a video of Cheng sexually assaulting her. Upon seeing that video, she claimed to have also seen more videos of Cheng assaulting and attacking other women, as well — and she immediately went to the police.

Upon investigating, police began uncovering more allegations against the rising doctor. According to the New York Times, Cheng allegedly gave one 19-year-old female patient an unnecessary rectal exam as part of a gall bladder treatment. Then, per the outlet, he allegedly “injected her with a liquid and raped her,” per prosecutors. That woman came forward to administrators at New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens late last year to report the allegation, and an investigation began.

Thus far, prosecutors say they have found six alleged victims of the doctor. The women in question range from the aforementioned 19-year-old to a 47-year-old. However, police believe there are “likely more victims,” per that media outlet, and are still making their case. Cops say the alleged victims are patients, like the 19-year-old, and also women Cheng was dating.

Nicholas Liakas, the attorney for the 19-year-old victim, spoke to NBC New York about the charges against the doctor:

“For someone to rise to this level where you are drugging and raping a person, that doesn’t happen overnight. You have essentially a predator in a white coat.”

As for the videos on his phone, cops claim they show assaults that occurred in places as far flung as New York City, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and even Thailand.

Regarding the claims made about Cheng victimizing patients, New York Presbyterian Queens released their own statement on the matter to the New York Post on Monday. In that statement, they indicated:

“As caregivers, we are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of our patients — it is a sacred trust. The crimes committed by this individual are heinous, despicable, and a fundamental betrayal of our mission and our patients’ trust. We are appalled and deeply saddened by what these victims and their families have endured.”

As for Cheng, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is currently being held without bond on Rikers Island while awaiting his next court appearance.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

