Sandra Bullock’s Sister Gesine Praises Actress For The ‘Amazing’ Care She Provided Late Partner Bryan Randall During ALS Battle

Sandra Bullock’s sister is opening up about Bryan Randall’s death.

On Monday, we reported with heavy hearts that the Miss Congeniality star’s longtime partner had sadly passed away over the weekend after a private, three-year battle with ALS. Learning that the late photographer had passed from the neurodegenerative disease was the first time many had even heard of his diagnosis at all, but his family noted that was his intention, as he wanted to keep his journey “private.” However, for those who were in the know, it was surely a tireless effort to keep Randall as comfortable as possible as he fought the devastating disease. And one of the people in particular was the Bird Box actress.

Related: Sandra Says Randall Was A Great ‘Example’ For Her Kids

Monday evening, Sandra’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, took to Instagram to remember Randall, sharing in a sweet message alongside a shining pic of the former model:

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.”

She then noted that the “cruel” disease he suffered from was hopefully made easier by all the love and dedication Sandra put into making sure he had the “best” care possible:

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”

Poor Sandra. She’s been through so much, yet somehow still remains such a sweet and giving person. Our hearts are completely broken for her right now. Gesine concluded her post:

“Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (links in bio). #picbyraymo”

Absolutely devastating.

Related: Natalie Portman IS Leaving Benjamin Millepied After His Alleged Affair With 25-Year-Old

Randall’s family announced the saddening news on Monday in a statement to multiple outlets, thanking the medical team who provided him round-the-clock care, and ultimately asking for privacy during this trying time:

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

As of now, Sandra has not made any public comments regarding her late partner’s death.

Our hearts are with them all right now. Rest in peace, Bryan.

[Images via Michael Wright/MEGA/WENN]