41-Year-Old Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Minors After Hosting 'Underage Halloween Drinking Party'

Most teens at one point or another attend a party where underage drinking is going on. But not one thrown by a 41-year-old man!

That’s just the start of the accusations being lobbed at Ryan Chase, a grown ass man who invited a bunch of teens into his New York home for an “underage Halloween drinking party.”

According to an affidavit obtained by local outlet WETM, at least five underage children were given alcoholic beverages at the party, which was held at a home in Addison, a small town a couple hundred miles outside of New York City. But it gets far worse.

Chase is facing a total of 19 charges as of Monday: in addition to the obvious reckless endangerment for throwing such a party, there are also seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts of unlawfully dealing with a child, and two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance and promoting sexual performance by a child. Oh, and a count of tampering with evidence. WTF?!

That performance apparently involved a child under the age of 16, but no other details have been released.

It wasn’t just whatever performance was being put on — and we do not even want to imagine what that might mean — Chase is also facing 1st and 3rd-degree sexual abuse charges. He is accused of sexually assaulting two minors during the event.

The affidavit claims Chase sexually abused a 15-year-old who was so drunk as to be “physically helpless.” The affidavit goes on to say the minor was unable to give consent because of “extreme intoxication” — though, to be clear, a 15-year-old can never really legally give consent to a 41-year-old, right?

Chase has pleaded not guilty. He remains in custody on a $30,000 bond.

[Image via Steuben County Sheriffs Office.]