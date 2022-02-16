How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Handling Kanye West's 'Jealousy Phase'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are over it!

Pim is prepared to move on and continue to focus exclusively on their own relationship right now amid a lot of noise and drama from Kim’s estranged husband, rapper Kanye West.

In fact, according to new information from insiders released on Tuesday morning, it sounds like the SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live star are taking a decidedly quiet approach to keep things calm amid heightened tensions.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the tense times the A-list couple are experiencing right now, an insider revealed that Kim is not going to “engage further” with Ye in his public quest for calling out the King of Staten Island star. In fact, both the KKW Beauty exec and her new better half are keen on keeping things private — and keeping things quiet.

The source explained:

“Kim and Pete are secure enough in their own relationship and aren’t going to let snide comments affect what they have.”

And it goes even deeper than that!

Referring to the 28-year-old comedian as Kim’s “rock,” the source explained that the 41-year-old Calabasas resident is ready to move all the way on from Kanye even as the rapper continues to stir up s**t:

“She’s leaning on [Pete] while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase. Kim and Pete are trying not to give in to the attention. She’s said what she needed to say.”

Damn!

Probably a smart move to stop feeding Kanye’s need for public attention. And like we’ve reported in the past, this makes sense, as it would seem as though Ye’s antics are backfiring and actually bringing Kim and Pete closer together. Oops!!!

Of course, the Hurricane rapper has been particularly (and unfortunately) prolific in calling out Davidson, who he refers to as “Skete,” in a seemingly endless series of since-deleted Instagram posts.

Back on Sunday, Yeezy captioned later-scrubbed post like this (below):

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN”

And on Monday — when Kanye was busy sending unsolicited flowers to his estranged wife — the rapper pointed out Pete out again in a potentially dangerous call-out on the social media app:

“IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER [sic] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER”

Not cool!

After Kim correctly called Kanye out about the potentially dangerous consequences of asking fans to take sides in the celebrity feud, Kanye appeared to be ready to cool down on IG… for about eight seconds.

Just hours ago, earlier on Tuesday, we reported how the Jesus Walks artist was regrettably at it again, this time taking aim at his coparenting concerns with Kim amid the couple’s ongoing divorce. So much for any possible accountability…

Honestly, we’re just happy Kim and Pete are ready to walk away from this, at least publicly, and not encourage or embolden any more of Ye’s problematic behavior!

Seriously!

