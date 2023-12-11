NFL Announcer Refers To Taylor Swift As Travis Kelce’s ‘Wife’ Amid Proposal Whispers! WATCH!

Taylor Swift is back in the stands to cheer on her man!

On Sunday, the Lover artist showed up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in full supportive girlfriend mode to cheer on BF Travis Kelce as he and the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills!

Related: Related: Joe Manganiello Goes Red Carpet Official With New GF!

Before she took her usual place in her VIP suite, the 33-year-old strolled in rather inconspicuously past some members of the opposing team in a vintage Chiefs sweater and thigh high boots under a black trench coat. See (below):

Stylish!

But the real attention-grabbing moment came during the game, when an announcer mistakenly referred to Taylor as Travis’ “wife” during a moment when the camera cut from the field to her smiling and clapping after a successful Chiefs play. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Did Tony Romo just break the news of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s engagement? pic.twitter.com/XY9XZcnnt3 — PropSwap (@PropSwap) December 10, 2023

Uhhh, does that announcer know something we don’t?? We know that Travis is apparently planning something “special” and “romantic” for the pop star’s birthday, which is just a few days away — and word is it could be an “opportunity to propose.” Could he have expedited the possible milestone?!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]