Joe Manganiello Makes Red Carpet Debut With GF Caitlin O’Connor After Sofia Vergara Divorce!

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are official!

If you needed any more confirmation that the hot new couple are actually a thing, well, they delivered! On Saturday night, the pair drew attention at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City, where they looked pretty lovey-dovey!

Joe wore a classy black suit with a gray shirt and dark gray tie as he draped his arm around the 33-year-old, who showed off her toned physique in a stunning green dress with matching earrings and heels. See (below):

Joe Manganiello & Caitlin O’Connor Go Public as Couple at NYC Gala | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/LLT7r2VQCv — TMZ (@TMZ) December 10, 2023

This, of course, comes after the Magic Mike star and his ex-wife Sofia Vergara announced their separation back in July. In the time since, she’s moved on with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, while Joe and Caitlin reportedly met at a premiere party for her HBO show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

According to TMZ, Joe was honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award during the Saturday night gala. Sounds like Caitlin has a lot to be proud of!

