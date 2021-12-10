Nick Cannon Gets Angel Tattoo To Honor His Late Son Zen

Just days after announcing the death of his 5-month-old son Zen, Nick Cannon beautifully paid tribute to his baby boy with a permanent piece of artwork.

During an episode of The Nick Cannon Show Friday, the 41-year-old actor shared during the “Pic of the Day” segment that he got a brand new tattoo on his ribs in honor of his late son, who passed away last weekend from brain cancer. He began by thanking fans for sending him and Alyssa Scott “so much love” over the past couple of days before showing a framed picture of his fresh ink:

“This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced, so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all.”

Holding up the photo of the tattoo, which features a sketch of Zen with a halo above his head and wings, he continued:

“Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib. I’m still all bandaged up, and it hurts right here right now… It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, as my angel.”

The tatt took several hours to complete, with Cannon sharing footage of the process at the tattoo studio with the audience. In the caption of the Instagram video, he wrote:

“I’ve seen so much love this week. I can’t say THANK YOU enough. I will always have this angel with me. #NickCannonShow #PicOfTheDay.”

It is truly a special way to honor his memory. Take a look at the tribute (below):

It has been a difficult time for Cannon, who revealed the heartbreaking news of Zen’s passing during his show earlier this week. The little one was born in June, and soon after his birth, the parents took him to the doctor for a normal checkup, where it was discovered that he had some fluid building in his head, along with a malignant tumor. He subsequently underwent brain surgery. However, things soon took a tragic turn when the tumor grew at the end of November, and he sadly didn’t make it.

Our hearts just continue to break for Nick and Alyssa. All of our love is with them as they navigate this loss.

[Image via Nick Cannon/YouTube, Alyssa Scott/Instagram]