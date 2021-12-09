Alyssa Scott Shares Emotional Post Mourning Her & Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'The Silence Is Deafening'

Zen Scott Cannon’s parents are commemorating his life in their own ways.

Nick Cannon announced the death of his son earlier this week, and paid tribute to the five-month-old by dedicating his show to his late child. The television personality also took the opportunity to express gratitude for the support from his audience, his family, and from Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott.

Shortly after the announcement, the model posted some images of her baby on her Instagram Story. On Wednesday, she shared some more clips of baby Zen set to Jhené Aiko’s Promises. In the caption, she wrote:

“Oh, my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly, I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

Heartbreaking.

The momma continued:

“These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t.”

Nick praised his baby’s mother during his show on Wednesday, saying:

“[I’m sending] love to Alyssa, love to her extended family, love to each and every mother that has ever had to lose a child, had to deal with a child with special needs. I watched her growth… mothers are superheroes at every aspect, and I want to just take this time out to say she is doing well. But continue to pray for her, continue to pray for our entire family. And we’re gonna get through it.”

Alyssa acknowledged some of those prayers in her own post, as she concluded:

“And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister… By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy… I will love you for eternity. 6•23•21 – 12•5•21”

What a loving tribute from a strong and dedicated mom. We can’t even imagine what these parents are experiencing right now, so we hope they continue to feel the full force of love and support coming from all over the world. Keeping Nick, Alyssa, and Zen in our thoughts.

