Nick Cannon Baby Momma Abby De La Rosa Says Seeing Him With Other Women Turns Her On!

Abby De La Rosa doesn’t mind a bit of company.

Nick Cannon’s baby momma (one of six so far, at least) is opening up about how she feels about all the other women in his life… and we’ll just say we weren’t expecting what she had to say!

During Monday’s episode of The Daily Cannon podcast, the mother of three recounted meeting the Wild ‘n Out creator after his co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe asked what made her want to “holla at him.” Nick quickly jumped in, theorizing, “she saw me doing a dope ass DJ set.” However, Abby begged to differ, explaining:

“No, because he had one of his other baby mommas there at the same time.”

Awkward! She didn’t have any hard feelings though, adding, “I got love for all the women.”

Related: Nick Reveals How His Twins With Mariah Carey ‘Feel About 10 Siblings’

However, the REAL tea came after Bledsoe chimed back in to pose the burning question, “So you don’t mind seeing them? Like, you don’t even bring a little jealousy?” It’s something we’ve wondered as well! We mean, so many women he’s staying in contact with, sometimes siring multiple children! Abby surprisingly responded:

“For me, I think, like, at times because I am so, like, calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is just kind of turn me on a little bit.”

UMMM, WHAT?? She’s into seeing him with other women?? WOW. Honestly, that kind of makes sense for why she would be so comfortable with Nick having relationships with so many other women! It’s like her kink!

She did admit that at times, she’ll “get a little jealous,” but always finds security in the fact that Nick is the father to her children. She explained:

“It’s just kind of like, you know, this is my baby daddy.”

Later, Bledsoe observed Abby is “in so deep” and “loves the s**t of of [Cannon],” citing the way she looked at him, and the way she earlier gave him the last slice of mango, despite her wanting it for herself!

If that’s not true love, then we don’t know what is! LOLz! Watch the full clip (below):

Well, that sure is quite an inneresting dynamic. If anything, it just shows how Nick knows how to find mates on his same wavelength!

Related: Nick Forgot The Name Of One Of His Kids!

The Masked Singer host shares 21-month-old twins sons Zion and Zillion, as well as 5-month-old daughter Beautiful with the former Real 92.3 host. See (below):

Additionally, Nick shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 6-year-old Golden, 2-year-old Powerful Queen, and 6-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, late son Zen and 4-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott, 9-month old Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and 7-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

We wonder how all the other baby mommas feel, and if any of them have similar, um, interests! At this point, we wouldn’t be all that surprised!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Daily Cannon Show & Abby De La Rosa/Instagram, & The Shade Room/YouTube]