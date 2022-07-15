Is Nick Cannon ENGAGED Days After Saying He Wanted To Get Back With Mariah Carey?? Fans Are NOT Buying It!

Is Nick Cannon engaged?! Or is he just playing??

The Wild N’ Out star posted some suspicious photos to his Instagram account on Thursday night, and fans are curious! In part because he’s got a baby on the way with model Bre Tiesi — and the woman in the photos doesn’t appear to be her, we think!? Even just the other day, the 41-year-old star made those shocking comments about potentially getting back with Mariah Carey — and the woman definitely doesn’t appear to be her, either!!

Related: The Secret Behind All Of Nick Cannon’s Baby Mommas!!!

In the first of the two photos, Nick is seen at dusk with a woman’s arms draped around his neck. In the second IG pic, you can see him holding up a gorgeous ring in a box. Writing cryptically in the caption, Nick notes:

“I said I would never do it again but… Finally doing what the world wants me to do.”

Hmmm…

As you can see (below), the snaps look professional, clean, and very well done. Like, as in, taken carefully on a set for some film project or ad?! See for yourself:

Strange, right?? And the cryptic, teasing nature of his caption message… is this a music video, or an ad for a jewelry company or something?! Fans immediately picked up on that vibe, and in the comments section, they shared skepticism (below):

“What movie is this for?” “Nick, bye! This is a music video” “I thought you wanted Mariah back lol” “Is this promo for a video coming out soon?” “Nah this gotta be music video” “So, are you filming a movie… or a music video?”

It really makes us wonder! What about U, Perezcious readers?? What do U think it is?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via ET/YouTube/Access/YouTube/WENN/Avalon]