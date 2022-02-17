Nick Cannon Insists Monogamy Isn't 'Healthy' While Revealing Whether Or Not His Kids Were 'Unplanned'

Nick Cannon is opening up about his family life!

While sitting down for a chat with Dr. Laura Berman on her podcast The Language of Love on Wednesday, the talk show host spilled all the tea about his views on monogamy and parenting — and yes, that includes getting real candid about whether or not he actually planned to welcome (almost) eight kids with multiple women.

As Perezcious readers surely know by now, the Masked Singer host shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey, Golden “Sagon,” 4, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa. He also shared Zen, 5 months, with Alyssa Scott, but he sadly passed away in December after battling brain cancer. Nick is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. So… that’s a lot of little ones and a lotta baby mommas!! Was this really his intention all along??

Dr. Laura had to know the answer, so she took it upon herself to ask if “most of these pregnancies were unplanned.” The rapper was quick to avoid an honest answer, saying:

“I’m never gonna say that.”

While he’s not giving that question a solid yes or no, the dad did make it clear that he’s very intentional about who he welcomes a child with, saying:

“I’m going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child. So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child.’”

Funnily enough, just because he’s having unprotected sex fairly often doesn’t mean that he’ll do it with everyone! He insisted:

“I’m the biggest germ freak in the world.”

LOLz — at least he’s being somewhat cautious about what goes down in the bedroom!

Maybe more than anything else, he seems to just love the idea of watching a woman become a mother, the 41-year-old gushed:

“Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.’”

And then after that long-winded response, he ultimately did give Berman a straight-up answer about his children, adding:

“So, in saying that, I would say that they’re all planned.”

We suppose it shouldn’t be too surprising that the All That alum has stepped out of the norm while raising kids since he seems super against monogamy in the first place! The comedian dished his thoughts on relationships further, insisting that he only considers someone “not single” if they are married! The former Nickelodeon star mused:

“Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’ … you’re not single.”

But it doesn’t sound like he has any intention of walking down the aisle again or locking himself down with one lucky lady, adding:

“You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy. I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Inneresting! Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with his opinion on monogamy?

[Image via Nick Cannon/YouTube/Instagram]