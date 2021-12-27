Nick Cannon Shares Pictures Of All His Kids On What Would Have Been Zen’s First Christmas

Nick Cannon is sharing his family’s Christmas spirit.

It was undoubtedly a difficult holiday for the comedian, who lost his youngest son Zen Scott Cannon in early December. Nick and Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, have been open in sharing their grief over the passing of their 5-month-old, who died of a brain tumor. After experiencing such a devastating loss, we wouldn’t blame a parent for bowing out of the holiday season. But the television personality is also the father of six other young children, so he still had to muster up some Christmas cheer.

Based on his Instagram from over the weekend, it seems like he managed it admirably. Nick shared photos posing with all his children, writing:

“Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!! “

In the first pic, the 41-year-old posed by the Christmas tree with 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe (whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey) as well as Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 1 (whom he shares with Brittany Bell). In the second, he put on some Christmas jammies to match 6-month-old twins Zion and Zillion Heir (or “Zilly,” as it says on the PJs), whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. In the final photo, he lovingly held his late son.

Speaking with People earlier this month, the Masked Singer host shared how the loss of their brother has impacted his other children. He said:

“Having to explain that to 10-year-olds (Moroccan and Monroe) and a 4-year-old (Golden) is pretty intense. But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey.”

The Nickelodeon alum cited Monroe in particular as helping him through the loss. He explained:

“My daughter, really, she’s so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years. I got a lot of therapists, but she’s probably my best therapist.”

He added:

“She keeps me in check. She’s so pure and so honest. To be 10, she asks some really strong and powerful questions. Really, just it’s all out of love. She’s my oldest child. Even though they’re twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She’s helped me keep it strong.”

We can’t imagine what a difficult time this has been for Nick and his entire family, especially during this holiday season. We continue to keep them in our thoughts and hope the rest of their year is filled with peace and love.

