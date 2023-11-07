Nick Cannon Responds To Bre Tiesi's Confession She Hooked Up With Michael B. Jordan!

Nick Cannon has something to say regarding Bre Tiesi‘s spicy confession!

In case you need a catch-up, the Selling Sunset star started off season seven of the Netflix show with a bang — literally! She and the other ladies were gossiping about their celeb crushes and who they’d like to do the deed with, and the topic of Michael B. Jordan came up because duh. In the midst of all the chatter, however, the 32-year-old spilled about the actor:

“I could do that — and I’ve done that.”

Whoa!

Yeah, she just casually confessed that she’s hooked up with one of Hollywood’s biggest hunks! But what does her baby daddy have to say about that?

Well, TMZ caught up with the Wild’N Out host in LAX on Monday where a reporter asked him what he thought about his ex’s confession. And he had a pretty surprising stance on the matter! He said to the journalist:

“Well, they were way before me … everybody got a past, right?”

Doesn’t seem like there’s any jealousy there — or, at least he’s not showing it! The 43-year-old father of a dozen probably has a lot more to think about than who his lady has hooked up with in the past, to be fair. But still, a surprise to see him shrug it off so easily. We mean, it IS Michael B. freakin’ Jordan, LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

