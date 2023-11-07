Travis Barker Seen Returning To Hospital Where Kourtney Kardashian Gave Birth Last Week

Travis Barker has returned to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in El Lay nearly a full week after his wife Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to their baby boy.

It’s unclear why the Blink-182 drummer is back at Cedars-Sinai, but he was spotted there by paparazzi cameras on Monday afternoon. He rolled up in a Range Rover, per TMZ, and paid to get into the parking garage before pulling through and heading up to wherever his destination was to be.

Related: Travis BLASTED As ‘Controlling’ Amid Kourtney Baby News — Is This A ‘Red Flag’?!

Not much else is known about the purpose of the 47-year-old’s arrival on Monday afternoon, per that news outlet, or about how his 44-year-old wife and their baby boy Rocky are doing at this point. You can see snaps of Travis’ arrival at Cedars-Sinai for yourself (below), though:

Travis Barker Returns to Hospital Where Kourtney Kardashian Gave Birth | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/lODKoMpT4m — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2023

With Rocky being due last week and being born at some point in the middle of the week, per sources, we obviously hope everything is going OK right now nearly a week on after the fact. The KarJenner fam has been pretty quiet as far as hospital sightings go, too. Kylie Jenner popped up at Cedars-Sinai last Thursday along with Travis, but other than that, they’ve been very private. (As expected and deserved!!)

So, here’s hoping it’s all good in Poosh land for Kourt and the newborn! Sending love and light!!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]