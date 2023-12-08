Nicki Minaj's 2022 Met Gala Outfit 'Cemented' Her Need For A Breast Reduction

Nicki Minaj has pinpointed the exact moment she decided she wanted a breast reduction!

In a new video for Vogue on Thursday, the 41-year-old rapper spilled the tea on 11 different looks from her career — and one ‘fit in particular made her decide to go under the knife: her look at the 2022 Met Gala.

The all-black, feathered out Burberry dress, paired with leggings and a matching baseball cap, was a look that Nicki “loved” — but what she didn’t like was the fact her boobs were “spilling out”:

“I just realized just this moment that actually there was something good that came out of this. It’s what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction. I did my fittings and stuff, I told them I loved this hat, I loved what the outfit was giving — but, I said, ‘You guys, listen, look these boobs are gonna be spilling out’.”

After Naomi Campbell told the Barbie World rapper it was time to go, she recalled looking at herself in the mirror:

“And by the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror, I said, ‘Guys, my boobs are still spilling out’.”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

In fact, that fateful night in particular, the Super Freaky Girl rapper said goodbye to her boobs on the red carpet! At the time, she told a Vogue journalist:

“Enjoy these [boobs] cause y’all ain’t gonna see it ever again!”

Now, over a year later, she’s happier than ever with her new cup size — which she of course puts on display in her Vogue cover and spread!

