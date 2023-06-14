Nicki Minaj Finally Shows Off 'New Boobs' After Promising Breast Reduction Surgery Last Year!

Nicki Minaj is rocking a new look!

On Sunday, the 40-year-old rapper posted a new video on Instagram teasing her new collaboration with Ice Spice for the upcoming Greta Gerwig Barbie movie. While lip syncing to her lyrics in Barbie World, she pans the camera to show off some cleavage — for a very specific reason! She captioned the video:

“New boobs who dis?”

This is her way of subtly revealing the results of her breast reduction? Love it!

Ch-ch-check out the HAWT vid (below):

Looking AH-Mazing!

The Super Freaky Girl rapper first revealed her breast reduction plans last year. At the 2022 Met Gala she spoke to Vogue‘s La La Anthony on the red carpet and joked about a wardrobe malfunction she had with her Riccardo Tisci-designed Burberry gown:

“The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small.”

She quickly made it clear that she intended for this wardrobe issue to never happen again, though, when she told everyone to say goodbye to her chest:

“Enjoy these [boobs] cause y’all ain’t gonna see it ever again!”

LOLz!!

The Starships rapper also mentioned on an Instagram Live last year that she was juggling the idea of getting the surgery:

“I’m not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry. And I was like, ‘No, no, not yet, not yet.’ And yeah, she was right. I should’ve hurried up and took them off.”

At the time, she joked:

“A cup. Oh, it’s A cup season. Yes!”

It looks like she finally went through with it — and fans had a lot to say about her new look, writing in the comments:

“Not the neeew breastttt” “the girls look so good congrats on a healthy recovery” “This has to be one of your most top tier looks. She sits high on the look charts, I’m sorry. Bye!” “Nickiiiiiiiii now you can’t say ‘DOUBLE D’d UP, DOLLY PART’ no moreeeee!” “You went from having big dogs to having poodles”

From “big dogs to poodles”! Ha! Now she just needs to figure out how to rhyme that in a new verse…

She’s not the only female rapper who recently got a breast reduction, either. Doja Cat revealed in May she’d gone under the knife and gotten a breast reduction as well as liposuction done. She joked on Twitter at the time:

“wish i could suck my own [boobs] thats how good they look rn god damn.”

LOLz!

We’re so glad to hear Nicki is enjoying her new look and had a speedy recovery post-op. Are U excited for her new song to drop? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Nicki Minaj/Instagram]