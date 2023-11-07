The Stan Wars Are OVER?! Nicki Minaj Tells Fans To Stop Spreading Hate 'On My Behalf'!

Nicki Minaj has an important message to share with her fans!

The Super Bass rapper’s fan base — AKA the Barbz — have always gone above and beyond to stay loyal to their leader. Her fans are notorious for going to crazy lengths to defend the 40-year-old, even getting caught up in drama where some serious insults have been thrown toward her haters over the years. by now, social media seems to have an unspoken rule of “don’t mess with the Barbz”!

Related: Swifties PANICKED When Apple Music & Spotify Crashed Over 1989 (Taylor’s Version)!

The Anaconda rapper isn’t standing for the stan wars any more, though! On Instagram Stories over the weekend, she called for her fans to take a new approach ahead of the release of Pink Friday 2 next month:

“Dear Barbz, be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf. Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest or not. I don’t & never have condoned that.”

She went on to explain how excited she is for her upcoming album:

“We have an amazing album right around the corner. It feels so surreal & euphoric. Wishing you blessings on blessings.”

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

Well, the queen has spoken! Looks like it’s time to relax those X (Twitter) feud fingers and just feel the music, according to Nicki!

What do U think is going to go down when the new album drops, Perezcious readers? Will Nicki’s fans accept her request?? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]