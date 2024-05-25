Nicki Minaj Films Herself Getting Arrested In Amsterdam For Allegedly ‘Carrying Drugs’! Whoa!

UPDATE 4:00 P.M. PST: Nicki Minaj has been released from police custody! The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee posted on X that “a 41-year-old American woman” — presumably the rapper who is 41 — was arrested on suspicion of transporting “soft drugs” out of the country. She was ultimately fined with an unknown amount of money and released after authorities consulted with public prosecutors. See the post (below):

And that’s not the only update. We have some bad news for Nicki fans in the UK! She was scheduled to perform at the Co-Op Live in Manchester on Saturday night, but the show is now postponed! The venue said:

“Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused.”

———

Nicki Minaj has been arrested in Amsterdam — and she documented the drama on social media!

On Saturday, the rapper hopped on Instagram to post a video of what appears to be an official from Schiphol Airport telling her they needed to search all of her bags. He said in the video:

“Police officer told me we have to offload all the luggage and search everything.”

The official apologized for the inconvenience, leading her to question why police didn’t search her luggage before it was loaded on the plane. He replied they “did a random quick check” but now wanted to conduct a full search, adding:

“First of all because you filmed him … He doesn’t believe that you don’t have more with you than you say.”

Nicki then did not hesitate to defend herself! She fired back:

“No, he asked me do I have any more in those purses and I said, ‘No,’ and I asked, ‘Where are my bags?’ They took my bags and put it on the plane before I could know what bags are on the plane.”

And in her eyes, there is more to the story behind this search debacle! The Grammy winner claimed in the caption that officials were trying to “sabotage” the Pink Friday 2 World Tour! She wrote:

“They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal”

Whoa. Check out the post (below):

Afterward, Nicki further spoke out about the situation on X (Twitter). She once again insisted people were paid “big money” to repeatedly “sabotage” her tour and that members of her team are trying to pocket her money:

“They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.” “They try to make me book another jet every time. All b/c I fired mngmnt who I found out for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it. I fired a tour mngr recently who was doing the same thing & mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K”

Later on, Nicki said that authorities allegedly found weed in her bag. However, she claimed the pre-rolls belonged to her security:

“now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.”

And whether it was hers or not, the artist pointed out in a followup message that “weed is legal” in Amsterdam! Her last update on X was two hours ago where she informed fans she needed to go to the police precinct to make a statement. See her posts (below):

What a wild situation! And it gets crazier from there! According to an Instagram Live Nicki then filmed, she was placed under arrest! Why? A police officer said in the video that Nicki was allegedly “carrying drugs” — which she denied. When the officer told her to get inside a vehicle, she refused:

“I’m not going in there. I need a lawyer present. No, I need a lawyer present now.”

She then became worried about her upcoming show in Manchester on Saturday night, which the officer insisted someone would “try to get [her] there” as soon as possible. After resisting for a few minutes, the Super Bass artist eventually stepped into the car. See the Instagram Live (below):

A local news outlet NU.nl reported she was actually arrested, saying the military police confirmed an American woman was arrested at the airport for possession of soft drugs — though they refused to identify her. OMG. It’s safe to say that fans in Manchester should expect Nicki to be late to the show tonight! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

